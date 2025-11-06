Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LTRX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Lantronix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Lantronix Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 9.25%.The firm had revenue of $29.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Lantronix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 12,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $60,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth $3,486,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

