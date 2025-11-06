Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s previous close.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abigail Lennox acquired 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,124.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $28,124.55. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 48,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,100.26. This represents a 6.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $232,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 439.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Perrigo by 237.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Perrigo by 54.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 101.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Perrigo by 89.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

