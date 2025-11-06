Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $285.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $228.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.61 and its 200 day moving average is $220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $249.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. The trade was a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,549.76. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 22.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

