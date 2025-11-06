AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $705.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $693.00 to $705.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $491.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.91.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $617.05 on Thursday. AppLovin has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $745.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.29 and a 200-day moving average of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $208.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,682,473.21. The trade was a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.