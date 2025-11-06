Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $187.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $179.00. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jack Henry & Associates to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.38.

JKHY opened at $159.83 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm had revenue of $644.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $115,471,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $74,302,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $58,951,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,668,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,632,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

