Comparing Freight Technologies (FRGT) and Its Peers

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Freight Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Freight Technologies Competitors 7.15% -228.77% 2.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Freight Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Freight Technologies Competitors 450 1446 1586 94 2.37

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 3.62%. Given Freight Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freight Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freight Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $13.73 million -$5.60 million -0.29 Freight Technologies Competitors $9.95 billion $183.78 million 18.32

Freight Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies. Freight Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freight Technologies rivals beat Freight Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

