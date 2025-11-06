Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a 2.0% increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Amcor has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

About Amcor

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

