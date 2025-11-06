Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $622.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

