Head to Head Analysis: Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB) vs. Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fifth District Bancorp and Investar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth District Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Investar 0 1 1 1 3.00

Investar has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.44%. Given Investar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Fifth District Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth District Bancorp $19.29 million 3.81 -$1.08 million $0.51 25.93 Investar $85.55 million 2.74 $20.25 million $2.24 10.66

This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and Investar”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Bancorp. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth District Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fifth District Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fifth District Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth District Bancorp 10.10% 2.01% 0.49% Investar 14.87% 9.53% 0.87%

Summary

Investar beats Fifth District Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth District Bancorp

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers treasury management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, positive pay, ACH origination, wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines, electronic statements, interactive teller machines, online account opening, and mobile wallet payment services. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

