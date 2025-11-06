FY2025 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Boosted by DA Davidson

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $18.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.87. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $569.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2026 earnings at $21.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAT. HSBC upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.94.

Caterpillar Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $569.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.84. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $596.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

