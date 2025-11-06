Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of CRC FY2025 Earnings

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of California Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.32. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. California Resources had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of California Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15. California Resources has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in California Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 17.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

