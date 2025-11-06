Grid Dynamics FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Northland Capmk

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Grid Dynamics in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDYN. Zacks Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of GDYN opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.49 million, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.07. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 28,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

