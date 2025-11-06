Mativ Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Mativ has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mativ has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Mativ Stock Performance

Mativ stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mativ will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

