Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $244.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

