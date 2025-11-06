Kura Oncology FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.34) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million. Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of KURA opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.35. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 36,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $327,338.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,865.82. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 8,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $78,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,504.42. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,058 shares of company stock worth $697,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

