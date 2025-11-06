Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total value of $23,354,720.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,051,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,281,135.04. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,155 shares of company stock worth $24,998,080. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $221.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.01. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

