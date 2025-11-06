Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 804,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 400,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 90,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.