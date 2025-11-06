SP Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

SP Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.4% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 19,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $2,882,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,447,218. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,115 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,485. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $236.00 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.