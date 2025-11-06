Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 2,605 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $102.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

