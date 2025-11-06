Seaport Res Ptn Raises Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for IPG Photonics in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPGP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of IPGP opened at $88.95 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $145,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,169. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 17,707 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,688.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,992,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,000,248.91. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 274,630 shares of company stock worth $22,881,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in IPG Photonics by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

