Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,421 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $68.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

