Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FANG Q4 Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.29 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $186.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,210,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.