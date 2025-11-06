Golden State Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $326.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $337.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.22 and a 200 day moving average of $294.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

