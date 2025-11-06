Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

