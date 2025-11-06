Roth Capital Has Negative Forecast for Ovintiv Q4 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Zacks Research cut Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

