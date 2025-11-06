Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LifeGoal Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMLF opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $76.33.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

