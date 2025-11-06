Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,249 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,523,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,601,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,711,000 after buying an additional 226,649 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,821,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,019,000 after buying an additional 209,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,181,000 after buying an additional 260,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,771,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

