ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” Rating by Stephens

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ArcBest from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 26.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 180.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
