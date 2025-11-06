Mizuho Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $180.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.38.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $183.73 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $180.52 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day moving average of $226.92.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Paycom Software by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,990 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $114,440,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Paycom Software by 10,106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,186 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,853,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

