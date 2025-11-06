Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

TERN opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of -0.02. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $441,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

