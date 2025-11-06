Ero Copper (ERO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE: ERO) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2025 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.50 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2025 – Ero Copper had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

10/21/2025 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2025 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2025 – Ero Copper had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

10/17/2025 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2025 – Ero Copper had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

10/9/2025 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Ero Copper had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/30/2025 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/28/2025 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Ero Copper had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

