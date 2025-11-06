OneAscent Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,503 EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EGP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $183.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.33.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.1%

EGP stock opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $188.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 35.58%.The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 130.25%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

