Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $3.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Honest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honest from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Honest from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Honest stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Honest has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $367.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Honest had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.66%.The company had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.43 million. Honest has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $44,015.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 568,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,346.20. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 99,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $362,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,324.45. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,890 shares of company stock worth $481,399. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 45.1% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 17.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 61.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 33.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

