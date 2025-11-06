Quaero Capital S.A. Has $3 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up approximately 3.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,662,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $559.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $605.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

