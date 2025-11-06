BCRX FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.09. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

In other news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,145.52. The trade was a 51.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25,631.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,620,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after buying an additional 3,606,566 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 274,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 670,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after buying an additional 3,022,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

