Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Stock Holdings Increased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

