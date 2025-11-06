B. Riley Forecasts Increased Earnings for Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Almonty Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). B. Riley also issued estimates for Almonty Industries’ FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 366.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.72%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.
NASDAQ:ALM opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.88. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.
Almonty Industries Inc is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc is based in TORONTO.
