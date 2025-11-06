B. Riley Forecasts Increased Earnings for Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Almonty Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). B. Riley also issued estimates for Almonty Industries’ FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 366.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.72%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Almonty Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Almonty Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Almonty Industries from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALM

Almonty Industries Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:ALM opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.88. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries Inc is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc is based in TORONTO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.