Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.4% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

SMH stock opened at $359.50 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $372.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.58 and a 200-day moving average of $285.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

