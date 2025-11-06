Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) CFO Jack Callicutt Sells 3,810 Shares

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Callicutt sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $22,898.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $45,760.14. The trade was a 33.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $363.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.86. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.55.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 165,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galectin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

