VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,993 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.33% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $168,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 372,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 9.3%

BATS MOAT opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.22. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

