Research Analysts Set Expectations for 5N Plus Q4 Earnings

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Ventum Financial increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.88.

VNP stock opened at C$21.39 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.53.

About 5N Plus

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.

