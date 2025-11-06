Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,595.79. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $50,309,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.8%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $548.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.90.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

