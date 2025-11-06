Desjardins Has Negative Forecast for Fortis Q4 Earnings

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.65.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$71.30 on Thursday. Fortis has a one year low of C$57.98 and a one year high of C$73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.62%.

About Fortis

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

