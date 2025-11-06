LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 511220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $396.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial set a $60.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 8.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 106.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.