Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Spotify Technology comprises about 2.8% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $620.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $687.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.35. The company has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $376.04 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.94.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

