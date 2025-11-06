Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bk Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Bk Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKTI

Bk Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Insider Activity at Bk Technologies

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. Bk Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, insider Branko Avanic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,389.29. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bk Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Bk Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bk Technologies by 3,882.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bk Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bk Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bk Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.