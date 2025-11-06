Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

Focusrite (LON:TUNEGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Focusrite had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Focusrite Stock Up 9.3%

TUNE stock opened at GBX 251.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.94. Focusrite has a 1-year low of GBX 130 and a 1-year high of GBX 295. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.38 million, a PE ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 target price on shares of Focusrite in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 355.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TUNE

About Focusrite

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

See Also

Earnings History for Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.