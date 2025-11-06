Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Focusrite had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Focusrite Stock Up 9.3%

TUNE stock opened at GBX 251.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.94. Focusrite has a 1-year low of GBX 130 and a 1-year high of GBX 295. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.38 million, a PE ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 target price on shares of Focusrite in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 355.

Focusrite

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

