OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

KAR stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. OPENLANE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.220-1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in OPENLANE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OPENLANE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

