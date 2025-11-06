Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,691,000 after buying an additional 337,074 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $25,976,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dorman Products by 22.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Dorman Products by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 337,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,657,000 after buying an additional 115,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,531.79. This represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $131.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.94. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $166.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $543.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

