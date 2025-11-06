XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Issues Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business had revenue of $125.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. XPEL updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.68. XPEL has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

Get XPEL alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,947,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,708,000 after acquiring an additional 188,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPEL

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.